Hole in the wall, phones in soap discovered at NA Prison.

A three inch hole in the wall, which houses prisoners awaiting murder trials, was discovered by officials following a routine check at the New Amsterdam Prison on Wednesday.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the cell housed four prisoners, one of whom is convicted on a capital charge of murder , while the remaining are remanded , pending the outcome of their hearings.

Following a tip off, prison officials went to the eastern cell of the male solitary section, where a poster was seen displayed on the wall. However, after it was removed, an uncovered hole was revealed.

The inmates denied having any knowledge as to how the hole was created. Further, a handcuff key and two Blu cellphones were also found hidden in bars of bath soap.

Police ranks attached to the Central Police Station were summoned and an investigation has since been launched .