Gov’t condemns attempts to jail Jordan

…says courts must protect executive from partisan action

Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the action taken by President David Granger to issue a Grant of Respite exempting Minister of Finance, Mr. Winston Jordan from punishment in his private capacity, for judgments incurred prior to his appointment as Minister.

“Cabinet condemns the unprecedented and scurrilous attack on a serving Minister of Government by seeking to imprison him in his private capacity. Cabinet calls on the Courts to protect the Executive from vexatious and partisan action,” the Ministry of the Presidency said in a statement.

The Respite of the execution of punishment imposed on Minister Jordan by an order for Criminal Contempt of Court on June 24, 2019 to the effect that, should he fail by July 8, 2019 to comply with the Order of the Court, that the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana pay the sum of US$2.2 million to Dipcon Engineering Services Limited, he shall be imprisoned for twenty (21) days.

The President in accordance with Article 188 (1) (b) of the Constitution and after consultation with the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mr. Basil Williams, SC granted the respite. The grant of respite will remain in effect until all appeals and remedies available to Minister Jordan and the State have been exhausted.