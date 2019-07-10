Federer to play Nadal in Wimbledon semi-finals

ROGER Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet at Wimbledon for the first time since the 2008 final after both advanced to the semi-finals.

Federer beat Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his 100th match win at the All England Club, while Nadal beat Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

In 2008, Nadal won 9-7 in the fifth set against Federer in a rain-affected final that spanned nearly seven hours.

Together, they have won 10 Wimbledon titles.

Four-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face Roberto Bautisa Agut in tomorrow’s other semi-final.

It is the first time for 12 years that Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have all made the last four.

“We have a lot of information on Rafael, as does he on us,” said eight-time champion Federer, who, in beating Japanese eighth seed Nishikori, became the first player in history to win 100 men’s singles matches at a single Grand Slam event.

“So you can dive into the tactics like mad for two days, or you say ‘it’s grass court tennis so I’m going to come out and play my tennis’.

“People always hype it up. It was a joy to play against Rafa on his court at the French Open and (I’m) very excited to play him here.”

Spaniard Nadal said: “It’s great. It’s difficult to imagine again being in that situation.

“I’m excited to play against Roger again here at Wimbledon.” (BBC Sport).