Ramdhani facilitating two Badminton camps for young players

GUYANA’S National and International Badminton player Narayan Ramdhani, who is on his summer break from University, is giving back some of his experience gained, by running off two badminton camps for young players at the National Gymnasium 10:00hrs-12:00hrs and at the Marian Academy from 14:oohrs to 16:00hrs from next Monday (July 13).

All players who registered for the camps were given Yonex racquets to help encourage them to continue playing badminton.

A release from the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), revealed; “We are happy to see such a great turnout at both venues and the interest the young players are showing during their training sessions”.

“The GBA would like to thank Ansa McAl for its contributions in making these camps a success and we look forward to its continuous support in the future.”

The players are from Marian Academy, Queen’s College, Bishops’ High School, North Georgetown Secondary, Success Elementary, St Joseph High School, Mae’s Primary, St Rose’s High School and Christ Church Secondary.