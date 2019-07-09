Juan Edghill has no moral authority

–to pontificate on issues, whether right or wrong

Dear Editor,

WE note that MP Juan Edghill has now become a forceful advocate of the PPP, and an assailant against President Granger and the Government.

This is the right of the gentleman in an open democratic society. But my wonder is: Is this the same Juan Edghill I knew in the 1990s? Is it the same Juan Edghill I knew who frequented my neighbourhood?

Is it the same person I brought into the political arena, when he and I were in the frontline protesting the PPP’s attempt to disregard Republic Day? The PPP had organised a Party Boat Cruise that same day, the 23rd of February. Is this the same person who later travelled overseas and returned with pomp and pride, proclaiming he has been consecrated a Bishop within the Christian denomination?

His elevation to the Bishopric was greeted in Guyana with great pleasure. (Acts 1:20)– for it is written in the Book of Psalms, “Let his habitation be desolate, and let no man dwell therein; and his Bishopric let another take.” Has Juan Edghill embraced a Bishopric? Or has he abandoned the first half of the word, and as the boys would say personifies the second half of the word.

Does the gentleman still hold the view that the verbal assault on the outgoing US Ambassador, Mr. Brent Hardt by MP Priya Manichand was in order? We were all present and felt the PPP representative’s speech was so vulgar and ungracious that the following day we would have seen an apology from the hierarchy of the PPP Government.

Not so! Instead, the HPS, Dr. Luncheon described it as “a ferral blast”. To make it ugly, it was also the US Ambassador’s farewell event. After Mr. Jagdeo had broken the Code of Morality with a fake marriage, I asked him whether, as a Christian Minister, he would make a public condemnation, or at least counsel the errant young man. And Edghill looked at me straight in the face and said, “Neither. Because it was a private, personal matter.” This Gentleman, Preacher, Reverend or Bishop, take your pick, has no moral authority to pontificate on issues that are right or wrong.

Wonders never cease but daily increase!

Does this gentleman still preach in the building he built in D’Urban Street, compliments of a friend who will be returning to Guyana under escort shortly?

The belief of Christians is clear and unambiguous. So, Bishop, or ex-Bishop, do you still subscribe to the principles of Christianity? Nothing is new. Jesus of Nazareth had 12 disciples. One, Judas, betrayed him for 30 pieces of silver. Which of the 12 disciples do you, Juan Edghill, represent? Earlier, I proposed a lie detector test for certain folks. Let’s hear the truth?

Regards,

Hamilton Green