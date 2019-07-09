Dear Editor,

IT IS becoming increasingly evident that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has not changed, in the slightest, its dishonest ways, even though the Guyanese people demonstrated their disenchantment with it when they voted that party out of office in 2015.

The PPP’s current campaign to have elections based on a flawed list is yet another indication of that fact. On July 5, the PPP issued a press release that is packed full of inaccuracies. Similar to the questionable qualifications of Irfaan Ali, and the ridiculous promise of the creation of 50,000 jobs, the PPP continues to lie. The PPP had 23 years to effect the progress it now promises. Instead, the only thing it did, among others, was to destroy the sugar industry, cause an increase in crime, wreak havoc in the education system, place a heavy financial burden on UG students, and neglect hinterland residents to the point of destitution.

In the press release, the PPP asserts that the economy has declined, and Guyanese have less disposable income. May I remind the PPP that last week, the second largest stock-trading company in the world, NASDAQ, reported that under the APNU+AFC coalition, Guyana now has the fastest growing economy in the world. Local democracy has been restored, piracy has ended, major crimes have been reduced by 50 per cent, and Guyana no longer has a drug-running reputation. And our country is no longer the suicide capital of the world. Can there be any question that every aspect of Guyanese life has improved? Even as the APNU+AFC continues to make life better for citizens across Guyana’s regions, the PPP wants to steal power by using a flawed voters’ list. Irfaan Ali wants to deprive young people of their right to vote. And the PPP tries to deceive Guyanese by organising fake protests, using paid protesters.

Guyanese need to ponder carefully upon those facts. And if citizens are honest with themselves, there can be only one conclusion. Irfaan Ali and the PPP cannot be trusted.

Regards,

Mark DaCosta