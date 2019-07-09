BREAKING: Police arrest alleged gunmen in murder of Better Hope money changer, daughter

Police have arrested three suspects who are said to be behind the gruesome murder of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara money changer Aaron Latchman and his daughter Ariana.

Police reports are that the men, who are well known to the lawmen, have since implicated a businessman who allegedly hired the trio to kill the former national cricketer last Friday.

The victims were shot several times about their bodies last Friday afternoon during what appeared to be a robbery.However, new reports are emerging that the Latchmans deaths may have been an execution ordered by the late money change’s business partner.

Police investigations are ongoing.