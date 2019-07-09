Archery Guyana participates in Plus 1% Training Seminar

ARCHERY Guyana continued its development programme when it took part in a Guyana Olympic Association-sponsored training seminar focusing on the Plus 1% software database.

This software enables sporting entities to enter their athletes into a central database for participation in all World Games.

Head coach Mr Nicholas Hing, together with archery coach Mr Umasankar Madray successfully participated in the 2-day training workshop held on June 29-30, 2019 conducted by Ms. Gail Craig-Archer, Senior Office administrator, BOA Inc at Olympic House, Liliendaal, E.C.D and at the Georgetown Club.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana acknowledges this useful collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association as Archery Guyana continues to pave the way for Guyanese to participate in the sport of Archery locally, regionally and internationally.