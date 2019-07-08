Two Top Guns

--RKG takes a stand
AS the crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago continues to leave many on the twin island with a bitter taste in their mouths, another local artiste has stood up in protest, using...
Ganesh Kasinath’s got the GTT +Star power
--and he’s tone deaf to what the naysayers have to say about it
TWENTY-four-year-old Ganesh Kasinauth, from the Ancient County of Berbice, won the hearts of the public as he was voted GTT +Star...
Franale’s ‘Hip Hop and Poetry Nites’
--a cradle for young home-grown talent
FRANALE’S ‘Hip Hop and Poetry Nights’ saw yet another successful execution last Wednesday evening at 704 Sky Lounge.
Over 35 young Guyanese...
Blue Berry Hill beauty takes coveted CARICOM Day crown
ALICIA Martin, Delegate # 7, a Blue Berry Hill resident who represented Jamaica at the CARICOM pageant last Monday in Linden, walked away with the crown after a night of stiff competition against 14...
--RKG takes a stand
AS the crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago continues to leave many on the twin island with a bitter taste in their mouths, another local artiste has stood up in protest, using...
Ganesh Kasinath’s got the GTT +Star power
--and he’s tone deaf to what the naysayers have to say about it
TWENTY-four-year-old Ganesh Kasinauth, from the Ancient County of Berbice, won the hearts of the public as he was voted GTT +Star...
Franale’s ‘Hip Hop and Poetry Nites’
--a cradle for young home-grown talent
FRANALE’S ‘Hip Hop and Poetry Nights’ saw yet another successful execution last Wednesday evening at 704 Sky Lounge.
Over 35 young Guyanese...
Blue Berry Hill beauty takes coveted CARICOM Day crown
ALICIA Martin, Delegate # 7, a Blue Berry Hill resident who represented Jamaica at the CARICOM pageant last Monday in Linden, walked away with the crown after a night of stiff competition against 14...