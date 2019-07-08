Regional Under-17 wins for Jamaica , Leewards  and Barbados

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC) – Results of the second round of matches played in the CWI Under-17 Championship on Sunday:
Results:
At National Cricket Centre: Jamaica beat Windwards by four wickets.
WINDWARD ISLANDS 81 off 27.5 overs (O’Jay Matthews 23 not out; Jahieem Bartley 5-30, Brandon English 3-20)
JAMAICA 86 for six off 24.4 overs (Nicholas Lewin 31 not out, Steven Wedderburn 26; Tiron Charles 2-19, Tyran Theodore 2-22)
At Gilbert Park: T&T beat Leewards by six runs.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 91 off 35.4 overs (Kyle Ropchand 29; Akadianto Willett 4-9, Jaden Carmichael 4-18)
LEEWARD ISLANDS 85 off 32.3 overs (Carlos Bowen-Tuckett 27; Sion Hackett 4-20, Isaiah Gomez 3-13)
At Brian Lara Stadium: Barbados beat Guyana by seven wickets.
GUYANA 141 for nine off 50 overs (Matthew Nandu 71 not out, Sheldon Charles 21 not out; Johann Layne 4-33, Tariq O’Neale 2-24)
BARBADOS 146 for three 36 overs (Hakeem Perryman 38 not out, Jaden Leacock 35)