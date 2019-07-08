Participants urged to make full use of Albion Cricket Academy

THE 19th edition of the Albion Cricket Academy commenced yesterday at the Albion Community Centre ground in the Ancient County of Berbice.

In declaring the one-week academy, organised by the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Human Resources Manager (ag) of Guysuco’s Albion/Port Mourant Estate, Shazad Phinapen, showered praise on the president and executives of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club for ensuring the continuation of this annual academy for the past years.

Phinapen took the opportunity to congratulate the over 40 young cricketers in attendance for having seen it fit to be part of an activity which will undoubtedly assist them tremendously in the development of all aspects of their game.

He also pointed out that the game of cricket has evolved so much over the years and will continue to do so and as such, young cricketers will have to be prepared for the challenges ahead if they are to succeed, and cricket academies such as this will certainly assist.

He urged participants to pay keen attention to what they will be taught over the one-week period and to ensure that whatever is learnt is put into practice. Phinapen also mentioned Guysuco’s continued support towards the development of the club and sport in general.

Vice-President of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club, Imtiaz Bacchus, in his brief address to the gathering, challenged the participants to make full use of the academy so that Albion will continue to be the key to Berbice, Guyana and West Indies cricket.

President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster, spoke of the contribution of the club towards Berbice, Guyana and West Indies cricket. He also applauded the work of the club to ensure that the Academy is staged on an annual basis

Coordinator Orvin Mangru disclosed that the aim of the academy is to expose young cricketers to the fundamentals of the game.

The packed programme includes lectures in the morning sessions on topics such as discipline, the cricketer as a role model and as an ambassador, etiquette and social grace, importance of fitness, laws of the game, importance of education, leadership, HIV & Aids, the history of cricket among others, while in the afternoon sessions, they will be exposed to the basics in batting, bowling and fielding.

