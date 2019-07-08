Motorcyclist dies in Vlissengen Road accident

A 28-year-old Guyhoc Park man died on Sunday night following an accident on Vlissengen Road, in the vicinity of Ministry of Agriculture.

Dead is Stephon Beckles of Lot 2104, Gyuhoc Park, Georgetown. Pillion rider Kevin Andy, Lot 48 Perry Street, Tucville was hospitalised following the accident.

Reports are that shortly after midnight on Sunday, the duo were on a motorcycle bearing registration CH 9859, heading south along the roadway while a motorcar, bearing registration PTT 2510 was proceeding in a northerly direction.It was alleged by the driver of the car that as he was in the vicinity of Ministry of Agriculture, the motorcycle ended up in his lane and collided head on with his vehicle.

The men fell off the motorcycle and both men were rushed to the hospital. Beckles was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and he was found to be above the prescribed legal limit; he is in custody assisting with investigations.