GDF retain National Novices best gym title

– Halley and Haywood named best boxers

A DOMINANT performance by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ensured that they retain the best gym title when the curtain came down on the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Andrew Lewis National Novices Boxing Championship on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.

GDF, who had a large turnout (14 of the 30-plus boxers) in the five-gym contest, dominated the proceedings on the final night.

Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) finished second, while Young Achievers placed third.

FYF also made their mark individually, since two of their boxers finished with awards.

Fitz Haywood was named the Best Youth Boxer at the three-day event, while his gym-mate, Shemar Halley, was named best boxer in the Elite division.

The 18-year-old Halley was among the string of winners on the final night. He delivered a quality performance against GDF’s Tamar Forrester to win the Junior Welterweight division by unanimous decision.

GDF boxers won the other six weight division bouts of the evening, but in five of them, they battled among themselves. The final night opened with an exhibition clash between RBG’s Shemar Beaton and Young Achievers’ Emanuel Pompey.

Azeemul Lewis then won a split decision against fellow GDF boxer Dennis Yorrick in the Elite Flyweight final.

Another split decision was awarded to Jermaine Grant when he battled fellow GDF boxer, Kirk Williams in the Bantamweight division final; this was followed by a female exhibition bout between FYF’s Jackman and Young Achievers Asha Holder, and the bout with Forrester and Halley.

Neil Warden then gained a split decision victory over Cranston McAllister in the all-GDF Welterweight division final.

The fastest victory of the night went to GDF boxer, Jermaine Jones, who delivered a powerful hit to the solar plexus of gym-mate, Orin Osborne, one minute and 48 seconds into their Middleweight final, which forced the referee to stop the fight.

One of the most entertaining bouts of the night was between Jamal Hazel of Young Achievers and eventual winner Darren France of GDF. The heavyweight clash, although bereft of boxing tactics and strategies, saw a flurry of punches and counterpunches.

Hazel had a disadvantage in height and reach and he tried to break the distance of France’s jabs, but he had to play catch up early after he was hit by a standing count in the first round.

In the superheavyweight bout, the Hunte cousins battled. The fight proved tactical with the southpaw Kevin using his right handed jabs before throwing a few with his left. Kevin proved the aggressor in the opening round, but his GDF gym-mate Kurt Hunte got a second wind in the subsequent round which drew the fight even, Kevin was however able to hold on for the win.

GDF coach, who also serves as technical director of the GBA, Terrence Poole MS, dubbed the event a success, more so because the GBA was able to complete all three nights of bouts. He was however hoping for a large turnout of gyms and boxers.