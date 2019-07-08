Federer, Djokovic & Nadal into Wimbledon quarter-finals

ROGER Federer reached a record-extending 17th Wimbledon quarter-final as young Italian Matteo Berrettini was overwhelmed on Centre Court.

The Swiss great, bidding for a ninth title, needed just an hour and 14 minutes to seal a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal also continued to breeze through the draw with equally-comfortable last-16 wins.

Defending champion Djokovic knocked out inexperienced Frenchman Ugo Humbert, while Nadal beat Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

Serbian top seed Djokovic showed the gulf in class as he won 6-3 6-2 6-3 against world number 66 Humbert, while Nadal – only tested so far by second-round opponent Nick Kyrgios – eased to a 6-2 6-2 6-2 win over Sousa.

The ‘big three’ of Federer, Djokovic and Nadal, who lead the all-time tally of Grand Slam victories with 53 major titles between them, demonstrated why they are still the men to beat with almost flawless performances on ‘Manic Monday’ – when all of the last-16 matches in the singles take place.

Federer, 37, was the last of the illustrious trio to step out on court and was arguably the most impressive as he demolished 17th seed Berrettini in a one-sided contest.

The Swiss second seed needed just 17 minutes to wrap up the first set, allowing Berrettini just four points as he rattled off the final five games.

Berrettini’s service game was virtually non-existent – his first serve percentage ending up at 45% – and he wore a look of bemusement as Federer relentlessly punished him in front of a sympathetic Centre Court crowd.

“I’ve got into a great groove and today I was able to read his serve, get returns back in and take control from the baseline,” Federer said.

Federer’s cause was also helped by the Italian perhaps feeling tired after a gruelling five-set match against Diego Schwartzman in the third round, then saw Japan’s eighth seed Kei Nishikori – who he plays in the quarter-finals on Wednesday – pushed to four sets by his last-16 opponent Mikhail Kukushkin.

“I think you can always lose a Grand Slam in that first week – but you can’t win it. If you get through it with energy in the tank you’re in a good position,” Federer said.

“Five-setters are memorable and cool to play in but for the body it’s nice to avoid them.”

Nadal has struggled to go far at Wimbledon in recent years, with fitness issues and the demands of his favoured clay-court season taking their toll on the two-time champion.

A run to the semi-finals last year, where he lost to Djokovic, was the first time he had progressed past the last 16 since reaching the 2011 final.

The Majorcan, whose movement was sharp against Sousa, underlined his credentials as one of the favourites with a clinical victory wrapped up in one hour and 45 minutes.(BBC Sport)