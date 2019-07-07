Route march marks 180th anniversary of Police Force

UNDER the theme “Serving and Protecting Our Nation Through Collaboration and Dedication,” members of the Police Force on Saturday displayed their marching skills in a route march which commenced at Tactical Services Unit Drill Square, Eve Leary.

The parade proceeded to Brickdam where Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, took his salute in front of the Ministry of Public Security, and the parade culminated at D’Urban Park where the Commissioner of Police took his salute. In neat rows of brown and blue, scores of policemen and women marched briskly through the streets of Georgetown in observance of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 180th Anniversary.