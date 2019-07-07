One dead, one critical following West Berbice crash

An early morning accident at Golden Grove, West Berbice resulted in the death of a young man while his friend has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

Dead is Lincoln Carmichael. His friend , whose name was given as Shamar Hercules, has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

Reports are that the two young men were travelling in a Nissan Bluebird motorcar around 0500hrs today when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

Police are investigating the accident.