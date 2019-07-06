Students awarded in GEA art competition

UNDER the theme ‘Powering a Green Guyana,’ secondary school students were awarded for their participation in the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) 2018 Art Competition.

The event was held recently at the Queen’s College auditorium. The 2018 competition was partly sponsored by Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI).

The Chief Judge was Ivor Thom, the Administrator of E.R Burrowes School of Art. Seventeen entries were judged.

Grabbing the first place was Bhamini Singh of Queen’s College, second place went to Alleana Parks of Hope Secondary and Alicia Lall Hiralall of Queen’s College came in third.

The first place winner received a plaque, laptop, printer and desk along with accessories, while the second and third place winners each received a plaque and notebooks with accessories.

Several other students were also honoured with trophies.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) Secondary (ag) June-Ann Gonsalves, in her feature address, said the annual competition serves to promote and develop youth involvement in art and craft in Guyana.

Underscoring that it is important for students to be systematically engaged so their creative skills are not destroyed, Gonsalves said being an artist is a worthwhile profession.

“In every aspect of our lives there has been someone who was behind the graphics that would have caused style and fashion, commercials and advertisement. Guess where they would have started? By the simple task of people drawing and putting their creative ideas into pictures. Students, you have commenced on this path,” she told the gathering.

Reflecting on the theme of the 2018 competition, the acting ACEO said it was aligned with President David Granger’s goal of a ‘green’ Guyana.

“With the advent of oil found in our country, the timing is right for your pieces to now be publicly advertised, so that the nation can benefit from your creative ideas. It is therefore inevitable that you would have channelled your creative ideas into the pieces that were done. We as a people need to be cognisant of the environment in which we live and work. You as the budding artist, I call on you to continue to let your creative pieces speak to that goal,” Gonsalves said.

She noted that one picture takes the place of a thousand words and urged students to continue to let their creative and artistic skills be the tool that encourage positive changes.

“Teachers your continuous support cannot be understated. Remember you are the ones who mould the nation and set these students on a career pathway. To the parents, I wish that you continue nurturing and being the parent that you are. The most productive students are the ones whose parents were there always,” she said.

Meanwhile, the acting ACEO said the Art Competition for 2019 is now launched under the theme ‘Sustainable Energy and Guyana’s Biodiversity.’

“I wish once again to bring to the fore the need for us all to care the environment in which we operate. Guyana is the most beautiful country in the world – don’t let anyone fool you otherwise. We have the most beautiful flora and fauna – the harpy eagle, the ocelot, the majestic Kaieteur Falls, just to name a few. But we can only preserve its natural beauty if every citizen plays his or her part. You the students can help in sending the message across all spectrum of Guyana,” Gonsalves said.

Meanwhile, at the event, the 2019 competition was also launched and the deadline for submission is on or before Friday, October 04, 2019 at 15:30hrs.

Entries should be submitted to Shevon Wood or Taiwo Williams at GEA’s Energy and Statistics Division, 295 Quamina Street, Georgetown.