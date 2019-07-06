QC, Business School wing out for Sir Garfield Sobers cricket tournament

A STRONGER Queen’s College team and first-timers Business School left for Barbados yesterday to compete in the 33rd Annual Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament, which is scheduled from July 8-22 in St Michael.

The Guyanese schools, placed in different zones, are both looking to make their mark on the competition.

Both have also equipped themselves with competent coaches and managers.

Former Guyanese batsman and veteran coach Mark Harper takes charge of QC on the field, while QC’s Mechanical Engineering teacher Mohamad Nassir travelled as team manager.

UG cricketer Omesh Danram travelled as Business School’s team manager, while Malteenoes junior team coach Darien Best will shepherd the side.

IMPROVEMENT



According to the two-time manager Nassir, QC players are as prepared as they can be. He said that the inclement weather forced the cancellation of several practice games but the cricketers managed to get sessions in the nets.

He said that the idea was to improve the team’s bowling, which he saw as a weak link in 2018.

Bolstering the top school’s effort this year will be their skipper Navindra Persaud, who is expected to be key with the bat.

Persaud could not play for the side last year because he was a part of the Guyana U-17 cricket team.

This year, he and DCC batsman Brandon Jaikaran are expected to open the batting and do the bulk of the scoring.

QC side also includes former national U-15 cricketer Amos Sarwan and a few club cricketers.

Overall, both Nassir and Persaud are optimistic about their chances.

Persaud told Chronicle Sport yesterday afternoon from Barbados that he is ready to play his part.

“I just want to use all the experience that I gained over the years to bring out the best in the team. I want to contribute in every area: scoring runs, taking wickets, fielding and captaincy.”

Persaud, who turned 17 in May, said that he hopes to mentor the younger players to help them unleash their potential.”

Nassir is confident that the side would be able to click with Harper leading the charge.

The biggest difference that can improve our chances this year is the fact that we are travelling with Mark Harper as coach,” the manager said.

DECENT SQUAD

Best is also expected to play his part with the Business School. He has experience in the competition, given that he travelled with School of the Nations last year.

Business School has several club cricketers, including players from Malteenoes Sports Club, Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown Cricket Club, Transport Sports Club and Achievers Youth and Sports Club.

“I think we have a decent squad that could make the semis, or if not finish in the top 10.”

The coach said that he likes his all-round team, but feels that bowling would be his team’s strength.

Leading the charge would be Tathesh Shivrattan, the off-spinner, who played for Nations last year and finished with a whopping 12 wickets. “We are relying on our spinners from my experience last year. Bowling spin for the first over was lucrative.”

Also expected to spin will be left-armer Stephan Wilson, leg-spinner Ushardeva Bolgobin and off-spinner Ezekiel Wilson.

Best added that in the side there are also competent medium pace bowlers, including Joel Gilkes, who has been exciting to watch in the nets, Christopher Harry, Ariel Tilku and Jeffrey Blair.

The Business School will be led by former GCC cricketer Sunil Ramlall. Also included are a number of other batsmen – Andusuegga Rodriguez, Balgobin, Wayne McPherson, Akeem Critchlow and Jamal Michael.

Four of the 19 cricketers were invited by the school as guest players, while several of them are on scholarships (full and partial). The others are regular students.

Ramlall said that he likes his team’s chances, especially since most of the players are experienced all-rounders.

“I am confident that my final squad for the games will have an impact at this tournament because I understand my players’ abilities and have knowledge of their A-game during matches. We will definitely do well at this tournament and I’m really enthused about our first match this coming Monday.”

Both teams will play their first match tomorrow. QC, who are in Zone A, will challenge the Lodge School from Barbados in their opener, while in Zone B the Business School will oppose St Catherine’s Juniors.