Nadal, Federer progress to Wimbledon fourth round

ROGER Federer and Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round at Wimbledon with straight-set victories over French opponents.

Spanish world number two Nadal – a two-time winner at SW19 – defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer beat Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

Nadal will play Portugal’s Joao Sousa – who beat Britain’s Dan Evans – in the next round while Federer will take on Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

It was the first time Nadal had played Tsonga at the All England Club and their first meeting since 2015.

“I’m very happy. I think I played a great match,” Nadal told BBC Sport.

“I was returning well, playing aggressively with the forehand and the backhand. I think I did a lot of things well.

“Tsonga is someone you don’t want to face in the third round at Wimbledon.

“Every single day is a battle here. It is not a surface I play a lot of matches on during the year.”

Victory over Pouille saw Federer become the first player to achieve 350 Grand Slam singles match wins.

“It was tough. It was a hard-fought match, especially in the first set,” Federer said.

“I think going up two sets was key. The third was tough, it was very even.

“There is always a relief winning a third-set breaker because if it goes the wrong way, you might be here for a few more hours.”

Elsewhere, eighth seed Kei Nishikori beat American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Tennys Sandgren defeated Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6, (14-12), 6-3 and will play American compatriot Sam Querrey next after he beat John Millman in straight sets. (BBC Sport)