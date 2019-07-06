LA Ballers, John Street, Berlin through to G/town Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ C’ship

OVER 40 teams collided in fast-paced action when the qualifiers for Georgetown Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ were played on Friday night on Burnham Court at Middle and Carmichael Streets.

All communities of Georgetown were well represented and the most notable teams to qualify on the night were LA Ballers, John Street from the Kitty area and Berlin.

With the qualification phase of the Championship now over, the ‘real deal’ will now take centre stage with fixtures set for Friday (July 12) and Saturday (July 13) evenings.

Those two nights will see teams play in elimination matches with the subsequent winners advancing to the group stage. Thereafter the top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-final stage while the losers will have a chance to win a cash prize in the ‘Plate’ section of the Championships.

On Friday evening, proceedings got underway with Trap Squad facing newly qualified LA Ballers while Albouystown-A will face Upsetters immediately after.

Newcomers John Street will square up against North Ruimveldt while California Square play Alexander Village, North East La Penitence will oppose Stabroek Ballers and Norton Street will have a tall task of opposing powerhouse Back Circle.

Streetball juggernauts Sparta Boss will be in action in the penultimate game of the night against Judgement Yard. Defending champions ‘Gold is Money’ will close off the night with a match against Globe Yard.

Fixtures are as follows:

Friday Fixtures – July 12

(1) Trap Squad vs LA Ballers

(2) Upsetters vs Albouystown-A

(3) North Ruimveldt vs John Street

(4) California Square vs Alexander Village

(5) North East La Penitence vs Stabroek Ballers

(6) Norton Street vs Back Circle

(7) Sparta Boss vs Judgment Yard

(8) Gold is Money vs Globe Yard

Saturday Fixtures-July 13

(1) Rising Stars vs Good Over Evil

(2) Ol Skool Ballers vs Sophia

(3) Albouystown-B vs Berlin

(4) Kingston vs Broad Street

(5) Bent Street vs Charlotte Street

(6) Future Stars vs Sophia United

(7) Leopold Street vs Pike Street

(8) Queen St/Tiger Bay vs Smyth Street