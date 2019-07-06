Anthony claims 9th Annual Malta Supreme title

YESTERDAY when cycling returned to the inner circuit of the National Park, Michael Anthony continued his excellent form by winning the feature 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational race of the 9th Annual Malta Supreme 11-race cycling meet.

Racing under brilliant sunshine, Anthony held off strong challenges from Briton John, Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith and Walter Grant-Stuart to clinch first place in a time of one hour 20 minutes .55 seconds.

Anthony, along with John and Grant-Stuart, established an early lead which they held for the remainder of the race. However, in the latter stages Anthony broke away from the peloton with John in tow.

Together the duo finished at least 20 metres ahead from the chasing pack with a close sprint down the back end, but it was Anthony who powered his way to an excellent victory.

In the process, Anthony collected three ‘primes’ while Deeraj Garbarran had two with Adealie Hodge, Grant-Stuart and Griffith claiming one apiece.

Griffith out-sprinted the remainder of the peloton to finish third while Grant-Stuart, Kemuel Moses and Alex Mendes closed out the top six spots in that order.

Action resumes next Saturday with the P&P Insurance Brokers 11-race cycling meet at the same venue from 09:30hrs.