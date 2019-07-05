Twenty teachers benefit from three-day TT training course in Linden

TWENTY teachers from schools in Linden benefitted from a three-day Developmental Table Tennis Coaching Course this week.

The National Sports Commission (NSC), Ministry of Education and Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) event, which concluded on Thursday, was conducted by national table tennis coach Linden Johnson.

It followed the path of similar coaching programmes held in other parts of the country.

The programme, which involved both theoretical and practical sessions, was geared towards enabling the participants to become self-supportive by developing an infrastructure of administration, coaching and officiating with clear development plans in place, according to facilitator Johnson.

Both primary and secondary school teachers were a part of the activities, which took place at the Mackenzie High School (MHS).

Teachers from Harmony Secondary, Wisburg Secondary, Christiansburg Multilateral, New Silvercity Secondary, Mackenzie High, Linden Foundation Secondary, Mackenzie Primary, One Mile Primary and St Aidan’s Primary attended the event.