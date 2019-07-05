Money changer, teen daughter killed in robbery

POLICE in ‘C’ Division are hunting a duo who shot and killed a businessman and his daughter Thursday afternoon, as they were entering their property at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Dead are Aaron Latchman and his teenage daughter, Ariana Latchman of Lot 58 Robert Road, Better Hope.

The two had just returned from the city when the robbers pounced on them.

Eyewitnesses say the bandits approached the businessman and demanded cash and valuables but he refused and a fight started between him and them.

A number of shots were fired and both Aaron and Ariana Latchman were shot multiple times before falling to the ground.

The bandit then secured their loot and made good their escape. During the escape, money reportedly fell out of the bag containing the bandits’ loot and was picked up by a nearby vendor.

The father and daughter were picked up and rushed to a city hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are working on the theory that the two might have been trailed from the city to their address by the two bandits who killed them.

Meanwhile, the vendor who picked up the money which fell from the bandits’ bag was taken to the police station and is likely to be placed on bail, as police await legal advice on whether to charge her.

Residents described the now deceased as quiet and decent people and are calling on the police to bring the perpetrators to justice.