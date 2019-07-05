Four to represent Guyana at JITIC tournament

FOUR of Guyana’s most promising lawn tennis players, Vadeanand Resaul, Devine Kalekyezi, Sekai Jones and Saskia Persaud, will have the opportunity to gain experience and exposure when they compete at the regional level in the 2019 JITIC Regional Under-14 Competition, to be staged from July 6 to 11 in the Republic of Trinidad &Tobago.

These players, all members of the Sheltez Tennis Club, will be accompanied by their coach Leyland Leacock, and the five are due to depart Guyana today in order to give themselves enough time to prepare for the competition and to acquaint themselves well with the playing styles of each other.

The Guyana Lawn Tennis Association (GLTA) has expressed gratitude to a long list of sponsors who have continued to offer assistance over the years, as the GLTA seeks to create opportunities for young children through the great sport of tennis.

Among those sponsors are John Fernandes Limited, Toolsie Persaud Limited, Republic Bank Limited, P & P Insurance Brokers & Consultants, Rohan Auto Spares, and Gafoors.