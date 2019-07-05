Enterprise Busta Sports Club cricket camp aims at identifying talents

A NUMBER of aspiring cricketers from in and around the village of Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara are expected to be a part of the Enterprise Busta Sports Club and Yadram Coaching Programme cricket camp, which will commence on July 13, at Enterprise Community Centre.

The main aim at the camp is to identify young talented cricketers and at the same time provide these young cricketers with the opportunity to empower themselves more about the fundamentals of the game.

In an invited comment yesterday, Yadram pointed out that apart from the on-field sessions, a number of classroom-style lectures are in the pipeline to be undertaken by a variety of expert presenters. The camp, according to Yadram will be on Saturdays from 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs for ten consecutive weeks.

Registration starts today from 13:00hrs, at Enterprise Community Centre. For more information contact can be made to Yogeeta Balkishun on 622-7397.

The Enterprise Busta Sports Club over the years has produced a number of players at the national level, with Rajendra Chandrika being the first person from that village and the 49th from Guyana to play Test cricket. (Rajiv Bisnauth)