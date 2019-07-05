DNA at last: the crime game-changer

NO jurisdiction that is very serious about combatting serious acts of brutal crime, cannot do so without possessing cutting edge modern technology, such as forensic science, as a means of not only solving the particular criminal case, but achieving the most important goal of catching the perpetrator(s), and bringing the guilty to justice.

And standing at the heart of this ultra-modern approach to 21st- century crime fighting is the use of deoxyribonucleic acid, commonly known as DNA. There is no forensic laboratory that is considered complete, and worthy of its description, without the presence of this game-changer for crime solving.

We recall the initial operationalising of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory(GFSL) in 2015, with the excited expectation of DNA capabilities being the pivot of its scientific operations. It was a legitimate expectation, which was promised by the then PPP/C government, given the numerous cases of unsolved crimes, and the resort of having to access the services of foreign labs for assistance, which obviously cost the State huge sums, as well as putting a brake on whatever investigation was being done, as a result of the time taken for the return of the relevant results.

Recently, this inexplicable omission was finally remedied with the installation of this all- important forensic technology, at a cost of US$465, 000. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan alluded to the fact “that as technology advances, forensic scientists are able to analyse smaller biological samples to develop a DNA profile”. He also said, “through the adaptation of technologies and scientific approaches, the safety of citizens increases and not only will criminals be caught, but many persons who are innocent will also benefit”.

Of course, one must agree with the GFSL Director’s view that the GFSL is now a “national pioneer for human identification”, given its ability to do comparing and matching evidence to suspects; “paternity testing”, and “‘family mapping or testing”, using their DNA for identifying a suspect. Among the procedures that will be used for DNA analysis include “swabbing of the mouth, semen and vaginal sampling, hair, blood and touch DNA”.

However, these important capabilities which stand at the heart of the entire gamut of utilising DNA for enhancing the effectiveness of crime-fighting will have to be supported by “quality service” which will pave the way for “international accreditation”, thus making the GFSL “marketable”, and financially “viable”. Also very important, as well, and a critical centre piece of DNA functions, is the establishment of a national data base, which, according to the Director of the forensic institution, will be part of its “expansion” plans, but which will require “legal intervention and amendments to the laws of Guyana and the Police Act”.

Equally, too, it should be emphasised that to make the intervention of DNA analyses into the dynamics of the local crime scene a very successful undertaking, crime scene investigation will have to be greatly improved, with zero space for half measures or sloppy sleuthing. For it is a given that the more evidence that is collected, and in a comprehensive manner, the greater the chances for conviction. To this end, the Director has outlined the laboratory’s intention of crime scene training programmes for police officers.

Although there have been some successes in solving a number of “cold cases’’, especially over the past four years, there are still those that remain unsolved, not because of lack of professional efforts, but as a result of the missing attribute of DNA, which has the unique ability of placing the suspect/perpetrator at the scene of the crime. One can extend this to the instances of rape, where either the predators remain unidentified, or even when charged and placed before the courts, escapes judicial sanction because of his denial. The introduction of DNA will certainly close this loophole.

With the introduction of DNA, supported by competent investigation, these gaps will now be plugged, with exponential numbers of murder suspects being arrested, charged, and suffer the judicial consequences. The same, too, for sexual predators. It is an irrefutable fact that since its introduction in 1985, that DNA has become an indispensable crime-fighting tool, because of its unambiguous identification of criminals. Its successes have been unchallenged, standing as a more than equal response to those murderers, rapists, and crooks, as well as those males who have tried to deny paternity; and equally, absolving those persons who are innocent.