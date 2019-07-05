Camex denies owing NIS

–admits being ‘a few days late’ on occasion

CAMEX Limited has denied owing the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) “months or even a month” of contributions after the entity published a list of 21 businesses and individuals which, together, are in default “tens of millions” in their payments.

Camex Limited, represented by its Managing Director, Terrence Campbell, stated that Camex Restaurants, Camex Security and RobCar are put together companies and can be “a few days late” on occasions, but do not owe months of contributions. He wants an apology from the entity and Director on the NIS Board, Mervyn Williams.

The companies listed in the Sunday, June 30, 2019 newspaper were: Camex Ltd; Courtney Benn Contracting Service Ltd; Fly Jamaica Airways Ltd; New Thriving Chinese Restaurant; Strategic Action Security Services; Brian Chase and Ingrid Chase Mining and Trucking Service; Hopkinson Mining Security Services Inc.; Kwakwani Utilities Inc.; Camex Security Services Inc.; Shivraj Investments Ltd.; Universal Group of Companies Inc.; Guyana Football Federation; Awad N. Boodhoo General Store; Atlas Security Service Inc.; Amazon Security and Investigation Services and Sentinel Security Inc..

Meanwhile, the individual names on the list were: Rudolph Kissoon; Dwayne Ferdinand; Ravin Singh; Wilfred Success and Wazir Hussain. They were all asked to make “urgent contact” with the Scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) or to visit the NIS’ office on Brickdam and Winter Place, Georgetown.

Speaking with the newspaper, Williams had underscored that the decision to make the names public came from the level of the Board and is intended to alert the employers of the importance of making timely payments. Businesses and individuals are expected to make contributions on or before the 15th day of every month for the preceding month. Williams explained that when contributions are paid late, it becomes very problematic for the beneficiaries and the NIS which often times receives the blame for challenges experienced as a result.

Furthermore, the Board’s Director added that companies lose out on opportunities for tendering and the supply of goods and service when they are unable to receive their Compliance Certificates which are dependent on the contributions. Even more important was his reminder that it is an offence for companies to fail to pay their contributions by the due date while those who refuse to pay altogether can be prosecuted under the Laws of Guyana.