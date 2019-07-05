IT’S time for the weekend again people, and time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana this weekend.

TODAY

**592 Movements and 592 Spot present Guinness Fridays at 592 Spot and Night Club at the corner of John and Norton Streets.

**Start your weekend the right way! Party all night as 704 Sports Bar presents “DJ Fridays” with the best mixes by DJ Acalanche. Enjoy Build-Your-Own-Bucket specials from 17:00 – 19:00hrs. Throw back in the great ambience and indulge in the delicious food, great drinks and the best vibes.

**The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be launching the 10th edition of its Business Guyana Magazine at the Pegasus Hotel. Delivering the feature address will be Doug McGhee of ExxonMobil and Dr. Justin Ram of the Caribbean Development Bank. Event starts at 18:00hrs, inclusive of a cocktail hour. Programme starts at 19:00hrs. Cost: $12,000.

**Head on down to the Pegasus poolside’s Ignite Bar and Grill every Friday and Saturday for fun, food, and entertainment!

TOMORROW

**Get ready for an adrenaline-charged afternoon of racing, featuring the best of Guyana’s speedsters with 6 categories! GT Motorsports is back with another Georgetown Grand Prix, starting at 16:00hrs. See competition in the 60cc Kids Cup, 125cc Juniors, Seniors and Masters; Easy Cup Super; and Easy Cup Rookie. Admission: FREE! VIP: $6000!

**Ready, set, go! The Aliann Pompey (AP) Invitational returns for its fourth edition at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora. See the best of Guyana’s athletes take on their Caribbean and international counterparts in heated competition. Tickets: $1000.

**Hynosis Entertainment, Rick Kid, and Hotskull present PJ Party called, ‘Pill and Hennessy’ at Club Blue Iguana.

Music by Gully Ras Diamond, DJ Magnum, Top Striker, Selector Scatta, and DJ Jazzy.

**The National Drama Company of Guyana presents a BBQ and Chill at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall tarmac in aid of supporting the company’s travel to Trinidad for CARIFESTA XIV. Head out and enjoy excellent food, drinks, music, and a great atmosphere.

**Tatiana presents “Platinum All Black” at Platinum Night Club in Bartica. Music by DJ Bajan, Notorious, and Unity Sound.

**It’s time to show off your talent. Aracari Resort presents Karaoke and Dance this and every Saturday. Enjoy karaoke, dance and dinner, featuring ‘Reyaz Rafeek and Group’.

**Aura Sky Lounge presents Seductive Saturdays! Doors open at 20:00hrs!

SUNDAY

**Xtra Beer presents a “Creek Bacchanal, Vehicle Sound-Off and Ladies Tick Tock Dance-Off” outside of Aziza Acousa on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Performing live is gonna be Bobo, “Mr. Tick Tock”, featuring Jamaica’s Bobby Cush, Gully Ras and Diamond, DJ Magnum, DJ Fresh, and Platinum Sound.

**It’s “Ball Game Sundaze” at the Kitty Seawall (Next to the Monument), then head down to Club Blue Iguana. Music by Notorious International and Platinum Sound.

**Marvelous Entertainment presents Marvelous Sundays at its new location 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Streets). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.

**G-Money in association with Leprechaun Entertainment present “Simmer Sundays” at Club Privilege (Main Street, Georgetown). Free entry for first 50 ladies. Throw-back music and finger foods. Music by One Drop from NY, DJ Denzil, Selector Dexter, and a special guest DJ and one-man band.