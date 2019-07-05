Blue Berry Hill beauty takes coveted CARICOM Day crown

ALICIA Martin, Delegate # 7, a Blue Berry Hill resident who represented Jamaica at the CARICOM pageant last Monday in Linden, walked away with the crown after a night of stiff competition against 14 other delegates.

The pageant was the first of its kind to have been held in Linden, and was part of a weekend-long calendar of activities in observance of CARICOM Day.

All 15 CARICOM Member States were represented by as many delegates. Copping the first runner-up position was Lydia Emanuel, representing St Lucia, followed by Deshawna Dest, representing Suriname, at second runner-up.

Martin said that her win was well achieved, as it was the first pageant she’s ever competed in, and was going up against seasoned girls.

“I feel great,” she said, adding: “First the experience was not good, but at the end it paid off.” The pageant was open to both male and female, persons of varying body structure, and age group.

The countries represented were: Antigua and Barbuda; The Bahamas; Barbados; Belize; Dominica; Grenada; Guyana; Haiti; Jamaica; Montserrat; St Kitts and Nevis; St Lucia; St Vincent and the Grenadines; Suriname; and Trinidad and Tobago.

The delegates were adjudged in a traditional wear segment, as well as the evening gown segment. Points were also taken from their participation in a parade and exhibition.

The CARICOM activities were hosted by the Communities Development Council (CDC) of Linden.