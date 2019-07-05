Berbice businessman hospitalised from beating during robbery

A businessman is hospitalised following a robbery attack at his Shieldstown, West Bank Berbice home at around 22:30hrs on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that Malcolm Madray, 57, a retailer of rice products, was attacked by two villagers as he entered his yard while returning home with his assistant, Adrian Persaud.

Persaud had moments before exited the vehicle to open the gate for the truck to enter the yard. But after doing so, Madray exited his vehicle and was covering the vehicle’s tray, which contained rice and bran with a tarpaulin, when he felt a lash to his head.

According to him, the two perpetrators are known to him as they live a short distance from his home.

The brothers were dressed in black and were armed with a hand gun and an iron bar respectively.

After hitting him several times with the iron bar, the gunman held on to his right side pants pocket and a scuffle ensued during which Madray was shot to his left side, causing him to collapse.

While on the ground, the bandits removed $560,000 from his person. The money was garnered from the daily sales.

In the meantime, Persaud, on seeing what had transpired, ran to the nearby Blairmont Police Station and made a report.

Police subsequently arrived at the scene and took the injured man to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor before he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he remains a patient.

The suspects remain at large as the investigations continue.