Victim succumbs following chopping incident at Moruca

One of two sisters , who sustained severe chop wounds at the hands of her deranged brother at Waramuri Mission, Moruca on Thursday, succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Reports are that Cynthia Cozier, age 28, died while receiving treatment at the Suddie Hospital while her sister, Beverly France, age 40, remains hospitalized in a critical condition.

Cynthia’s eight- month old baby was also injured during the attack but it is unclear what is the severity of the child’s injuries.

Cynthia was a mother of two and reports are that she was holding her baby when her brother launched the brutal attack at their home at Mariabo Creek at Waramuri.

The 28-year-old man man reportedly cornered his siblings.The woman’s other child managed to hide from the assailant and reports are that Cynthia was chopped to her neck.

Police reported that the assailant is of unsound mind and following an argument with his siblings, he launched the brutal attack.He remains on the run.

Village captain Learland Emmanuel confirmed the passing of Cynthia and he noted that she was a gifted athlete who was very active in the community.

Police are investigating the incident.