Top Essequibo NGSA students elated

— Suddie and C V Nunes Primary record outstanding performances

VENISHA Devi Lall, the daughter of Radika Lall, a worker attached to the Anna Regina Town Council, has emerged as the joint national top student when the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results were announced on Wednesday.

She joined Dave Chowtie of Graham’s Hall Primary who scored 532 marks at the examinations. Lall, a former student at CV Nunes Primary School, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, is also a dancer at the Swarswattie Dance Academy.

The young lady, who was ecstatic at her performance, is one of several students who did exceedingly well and made Region Two proud at the exams.

Bomeka Singh of Huis T’Dieren Primary School, an aspiring lawyer, scored 522 marks at the exams. She credited her success to late night studies and the support of her parents– Sunil and Deepa Singh.

Singh, the eldest daughter of her parents, was always a top student at her school.

Pradesh Dwarka of C V Nunes Primary, who also scored 522 marks, said he could not have done well without the support of his mother, Shazeena Dwarka.

Dwarka told Guyana Chronicle that he was excited and relieved when he heard the good news. The young man wants to become a software engineer and looks forward to continuing his education at the Anan Regina Multilateral School (ARMS).

His classmate, Gevasha Harpaul, who happened to celebrate her birthday on the day of the results, said she could not have asked for a better birthday wish.

She would like to become a paediatrician and will also be attending the Anna Regina Multilateral School in the new school year. She is grateful for the support of her parents Mobena and Vishnu Harpaul and her teachers at the C V Nunes Primary for her success. Harpaul obtained 520 marks at the examinations.

Meanwhile, Aviana Naraine, Adaeze Butters, Radranauth Sankar and Chelesa Ruplall, all made Suddie Primary School proud.

Naraine wants to become a teacher while Butters wants to enter the field of business and Ruplall the sciences.

Yoshoda Beepat of Aurora Primary School, who scored 516 marks, also wants to become a teacher. She thanked the Almighty for his blessings and her parents for their overwhelming support throughout her studies.

Lone top performer from Taymouth Manor Primary, Reshena Singh, who scored 513 marks, told Guyana Chronicle that she wants to become a doctor. She, too, profusely thanked her parents and teachers for their support.

Headmistress of C V Nunes Primary, Binda Wattie Ketwaru, said she is satisfied with the school’s performance at this year’s examinations and congratulated all the students who sat the examinations, especially the top students.

She extended special congratulations to Venisha Devi Lall for making her school and region proud. Ketwaru said she knew Lall would have done well since she was always a top performer. She also thanked her teachers for their dedication to their job.

Region Two Regional Education Officer, Nicola Matthews, also congratulated the pupils, as well as their teachers, for their remarkable performance, and told them how proud she was that the region had produced one of the country’s top achievers.