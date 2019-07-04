Teen remanded for alleged drug-trafficking

RANDY Smith was on Wednesday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a drug-trafficking charge.

Smith, a 17-year-old fish-cleaner, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge state that on June 30, 2019, at D’Urban Street, Georgetown, Smith had 266 grammes of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman, on the day in question, a police officer on patrol in the D’Urban Street area saw Smith on a bicycle acting in a suspicious manner. As a result, the officer decided to stop him and search a bag which he (Smith) had in his possession; the search yielded the narcotic.

The teen told the court that he does not have any relatives living in Georgetown and on the day in question, he got a call from his brother to collect a bag from someone on D’Urban Street. “I had no knowledge of what was inside,” Smith told the court.

Blackman objected to Smith being granted his pre-trial liberty, citing the prevalence of the offence. The magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Smith to prison until July 24.2019.