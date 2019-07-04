North Sophia resident gets six months for wounding

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday sentenced Raphael Burnette to six months imprisonmen for wounding his fellow North Sophia villager.

Burnette, 26, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and admitted that on June 25, 2019, at North Sophia, Georgetown, he wounded Rene Summerset so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Burnette told the court that the victim is known to him, since they live in the same village. On the day in question, Summerset was standing in front of him and he became annoyed. While armed with a knife blade, Burnette stabbed Summerset to the left side of his back.

The magistrate considered Burnette’s early guilty plea before passing sentence.