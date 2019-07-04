Massy Group enhances Colombia Health Centre

MASSY Group, Land of Plenty, Essequibo Coast branch recently enhanced the surroundings of the Colombia Health Centre in keeping with their corporate social responsibilities.

According to director of the group, Christpen Bobb-Semple, the company renovated the fence, painted and donated a signboard to the centre. A number of detergents were also handed over to the workers at the centre.

Speaking to the media, Bobb-Semple said Massy Group is happy to partner with the centre in creating a friendlier environment. He also thanked the hard working staff of the branch for their efforts in painting and cleaning the surroundings of the health centre. Fruits trees were also planted.

When asked why the Colombia Health Centre was selected, Bobb-Semple said the company is located within the same district as the centre, and as such, that was taken into consideration. Last year, the company reached out to Reliance Nursery Annex and the previous years to Lima Sands Nursery.

Medex attached to the Colombia Nursery Winifred Dover extended gratitude to the company for the timely intervention. She said medical professionals attached to the health centre feel much more comfortable now that their environment benefited from the enhancement project.

Dover said approximately 200 residents within Affiance to Land of Plenty area will directly benefit from the medical services of the health centre.

“We are very happy and satisfied with the work, we want to sincerely thank Massy Group for their loyalty and commitment,” Medex said.