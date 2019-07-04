Couple was shot to head at Eteringbang– autopsies

AUTOPSIES done on a businessman and his reputed wife, who were found dead Friday last at Eteringbang in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, revealed that the cause of death was gunshot injuries to the head from contact range.

Reports indicate that the investigations are being treated as a murder/suicide.

Dead are Munishwar Ramkellawan called ‘Harry’, a 36-year-old businessman of Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River, and his reputed wife, Marianny Martinez, 26, a Venezuelan. Police said the incident occurred between 03:00 hours and 17:15 hours on Friday at Eteringbang Landing. Investigations revealed that the couple were in a common- law relationship and operated a fuel business from the premises where they lived on Eteringbang Landing.

According to eyewitnesses, about 15:00 hrs on Thursday, the couple was seen imbibing at their residence; they continued the activity into the wee hours of Friday morning when they were seen engaged in a heated argument. They later reportedly entered their premises and sometime thereafter, two gunshots were heard. Police said around 17:50 hrs on Friday, an employee of the couple discovered their bodies on their bed. Ramkellawan’s body bore a single suspected gunshot wound to the right side of his head whilst Martinez’s bore a single gunshot to the left side of her head. A 9mm Taurus pistol, along with eight live rounds, was found on the bed between the two bodies and two spent shells were found in the room.

Police investigations are ongoing.