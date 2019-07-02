Police celebrate 180 years

…Top cop says force continues to surmount challenges

UNDER the theme, ‘Serving and protecting our nation through collaboration and dedication,’ the Guyana Police Force (GPF) kicked off its 180th Anniversary celebrations on Monday with the traditional Drum Head Service at the Police Officers’ Mess, Eve Leary.

In attendance were President David Granger; Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; government ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Joint Service Heads.

In his message on the occasion, Commissioner of Police, Leslie James said the organisation has come a long way from those days where the focus was on protecting the plantation owners, “we have moved to one where we protect the citizens and their properties.”

He said the force has transitioned from those days where the methods and strategies used are varied and multi-dimensional. ”From those days where a strong sense of commitment to family and communities was our influence locally, we have shifted to these times where the influences are wide and diverse, facilitated by the rapidly changing world of information technology that supports social media, smart television and smart phones.”

The police chief said the Guyana Police Force continues to surmount these challenges by way of prevention in most cases of crimes, maintenance of law and order, preservation of the peace, effective traffic management, to name a few. However, the administration of the Force is cognizant that the daily reporting in the media and the consequential absorption by the public, of criminal acts perpetrated within the country may lead many to believe that crime is on the rise. “But, while the perception may be so, the numbers within the Organisation tell us that we are making progress.

We have to ensure that the Guyana Police Force continues to embrace best practices together with all the technological developments that contribute to better policing and eventually a sustained reduction in crime,” James outlined.

He said the progress alluded to was not achieved alone, but through strong support from a number of key stakeholders. He said the Government of Guyana, through subject Ministry and the Ministry of Finance are “our main support.” However, James said increased partnership with regional and international countries, increased collaboration at the level of the community and increased coordination with lending agencies, specifically the Inter-American Development Bank, all contribute significantly to the force’s progress and development as the premier law enforcement body in Guyana.

Safe communities

Further to partnership and collaboration outlined above, James said the administration of the force recognises that the achievement of safer communities requires a multifaceted approach and that is why “we have intensified our training to focus on development of key competencies as well as emotional development.” He said efforts at emotional development is targeted through training in anger management, ethical behaviour and conduct, conflict management, stress management and psychological analysis. These areas are considered vital to the holistic growth of our policemen and policewomen, the police chief said.

He noted that because of the changing values in society, the administrators of the Force have acknowledged that there are instances of misconduct within our ranks. “However, the membership of the Guyana Police Force number in excess of seven thousand (7,000) most of whom have been professional, law abiding, conscientious and humble. And for those who chose to run contrary, disciplinary actions have been taken against them.”

He said as the force proceeds further into 2019 and beyond, the administration will seek to strengthen those systems that will result in improved service to the communities and all citizens within Guyana. “We will seek to bolster our system of prosecution through the operationalisation of our Police Prosecutors’ Coordinating Unit. We will operationalise our Training Board, which will evaluate and supervise revision of our training curricula as necessary. We will operationalise our Traffic Advisory Board, which will evaluate our traffic management posture and coordinate appropriate improvement strategies. We will realign our Divisional Boundaries to the Regional Administrative Boundaries to foster greater cooperation at the regional level as well as strengthen management of Divisions and commitment by ranks.”

James said the achievements highlighted above are built upon the experiences and expertise of members of the Force, both past and present. He said the invaluable input subscribed to by these committed members is priceless. “That these men and women have chosen to give their infinite support humbles me. For this and more, I as Commissioner of Police wish to express my appreciation to all those committed persons for their contribution to the Force’s vision and development. So, it is with profound gratitude that I say sincere thanks to each and every one of the committed officers of the Force.”

Other event for the anniversary will be followed by the customary Anniversary Route March, which will be held from TSU Dill Square en route to D’Urban Park Georgetown, at 15:00 hours, on Saturday. The Salute will be taken by Minister Ramjattan and Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, outside of Police Headquarters on Young Street.

Other activities in commemoration of the Anniversary include: road relay, swimming competition, evening of classic music, flood light cricket, spelling Bee competition, community outreach programmes, environmental cleanup, games day, distribution of hampers to the elderly, and a fitness walk. There will also be the much anticipated Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Monument of Fallen Heroes in the compound of the Police Officers’ Mess on Sunday July 7th. Meanwhile, the finals of the Police Debating Competition will take place at the Police Officers’ Mess Annexe in August, 2019.