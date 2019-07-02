UPDATED: ‘Melly Mel’ slapped with $10M lawsuit

…Defence Attorneys object to granting of injunction

SOCIAL media activist, Melissa Atwell, has been slapped with a $10M lawsuit by the Balwant Singh Hospital, after she shared anonymous posts on her Facebook page making damning allegations against the hospital, claims which she said are messages she received from patients.

On Tuesday, the injunction battle began at the High Court before Justice Fidela Corbin- Lincoln.

Atwell is represented by Attorneys Sanjeev Datadin, Ganesh Hira, Donavon Rangiah and Anessa Chow.

Meanwhile, Balwant Singh Hospital is represented by Devindra Kissoon of London House Chambers.

Atwell in her court document stated that she is able to prove that the testimonies posted are true in substance and facts.

Balwant Singh Hospital, Atwell said in her court document, threatened her with claims in damages $100M.

Based on the complaint made by the hospital, Atwell was arrested by the police and detained in excess for 12 hours.

“My personal computer is still in the custody of the Guyana Police Force. I was detained and threatened that i will not be placed on bail,” Atwell stated in her document.

Also, Atwell threatened to take legal actions against the Guyana Police Force and Balwant Singh Hospital for her arrest, false imprisonment and harassment.

“The complaints I have received are all sent to me as messages and I have communicated with each person for confirmation of details. The persons are not connected to each other in any way but it is inescapable that their stories all have a common thread,” the document reads.

“I have done nothing illegal. I have shared the stories verbatim as i have received it,” she said.

Atwell’s attorneys are arguing for the injunction not to be granted.

She is currently out on $200,000 station bail and the High Court proceedings continue Wednesday afternoon.