“Take politics out of the management of communities” 

— Minister Bulkan tells Wakenaam NDC, RDC officials

MINISTER of Communities Ronald Bulkan has sent a stern message to officials elected to serve on Regional and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils, advising them to remove politics from the management of their respective communities.

The minister was addressing a community meeting at Maria’s Pleasure, Wakenaam, on Sunday. He, along with Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, met with residents as part of an outreach to the island.

During the engagement, the residents raised many concerns, including more street lighting and improved drainage. A walkabout in the community gave the ministers a first-hand view of the impassable road. This has been the main concern for residents.

Minister Bulkan said it is clear that the opposition-controlled NDC and RDC have not been fulfilling their mandate in the community. He reminded that the Coalition Government restored local democracy after more than two decades of nonchalance by the previous administration.

“Chapter seven of the Constitution says local government by freely elected representatives of the people is an integral part of the democratic organisation of the state.”

However, even with the government’s commitment to local democracy, persons elected by their constituencies are being influenced by the parliamentary opposition. This, he said, needs to be on the backburner, as the interest of the community should be paramount.

“Take politics out of the management of our communities. Be more concerned about the well-being of the people,” the minister underscored.

Minister Bulkan said the issue of the road should have been taken care of by the NDC.

“Everything from health and education to road maintenance is the responsibility of the LDO. There is nothing preventing the NDC from keeping this road in proper maintenance,” the minister chided, continuing: “It is sad that there are people who occupy these positions of authority and they are not prepared to discharge those responsibilities.”

In the meantime, the communities minister told residents that government, through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, has set aside some $60M for road works on the island.

Speaking also at the community meeting, Minister Holder said community leaders need to take stock of their work since the coming oil wealth cannot be squandered wantonly.

“Even if you have oil wealth to spread around, community leaders need to know how to spend it.”

Minister Holder also addressed some concerns of residents of the farming community. These include rice cultivation, duck rearing and production costs for plantain. (DPI)