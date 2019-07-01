Former national boxer, ‘Tiger’ seriously injured

–during altercation in Plaisance, suspect on the run

FORMER national boxer Gladwin Dorway was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) late Sunday night after being stabbed just after 21:00hrs while the suspect, known only as “Otis”, is said to be on the run.

Up to late last night, Dorway’s fiancée, Carol Ross, was at the hospital eager for word on his condition as doctors battled to save his life. The 31-year-old is said to have been stabbed in the left side of his chest.

Dorway and the suspect, said to be in his teens, are reportedly known to each other. According to Ross, the young man was at Dorway’s home earlier in the evening making threats, but she’s not sure what caused him to do so.

“The same li’l bhai that juk him, he come at de house complainin’ fuh somebody; I don’t know is who. And he seh that how ‘Y’all want I guh back Camp Street! I could guh back Camp Street!’ That’s what de boy seh. Like he come wid intention fuh ah problem. And then he go ‘way,” Ross said, adding:

“Then Dorway didn’t know no story or nutten, but he go out de house after. I don’t know where he went, and I don’t know if he see he, and that’s how the problem start.”

According to an eyewitness, who asked to remain anonymous, Dorway and the suspect got into a fight, during the course of which the suspect whipped out a knife and stabbed him before making good his escape, taking the weapon with him.

“I don’t know wha happen before de scuffle; all I notice is he geh juk, and I pick he up and rush he to de hospital,” the witness said.

The stabbing is said to have occurred a street away from Dorway’s Prince William Street home.