Essequibo Coast man dies while in police custody

Relatives of a father of four of Maria’s Lodge , Essequibo Coast are in shock after the family received news of the man’s passing while in custody of ranks of the Suddie Police Station.

Dead is Lallbacchan Bachan said to be 40 years old. Reports are that a warrant was out for the man’s arrest for a dangerous driving charge.

He was arrested by the police Sunday and placed in a cell at the Suddie Police Station sometime later .

Reports are that early this morning the man’s family was told that he died and reports are that he had various marks about his body which also appeared swollen.

The man was a former driver of the Suddie Hospital. Family members and relatives and friends are calling on the authorities to investigate the man’s death.

(Indrawattie Natram)