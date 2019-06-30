HP offering service to oil, gas sector

— adds STARR Computer to platinum awardees

HEWLETT-PACKARD (HP) officials say that the company will be offering its services to the local oil, gas sector on a recent visit to tech company, STARR Computer.

The officials, HP Territory Manager, Gustavo Gurdian and HP trainer, Liz Angela Romero, presented the HP Platinum Plaque award to STARR Computer’s President, Mike Mohan, for supporting the brand for the past 25 years.

Gurdian said of all the English-speaking countries in the Region, only 11 have received the prestigious award and Guyana is now on that list.

“I would like to present Mike with the HP Platinum Plaque for the fiscal year 2019. It is an honour that is very difficult to achieve as it’s based on partnership, sales, and how they help us move our product within the country. The second announcement I want to make is that Starr Computer has completed their courses and has become an authorised service provider for HP products,” Gurdian said during the presentation of the award.

He said the workstations of American multinational information technology company are among the most robust in the world and trusted by many in the oil and gas industry.

“Together with our partners, we will build on our progress and find innovative ways to turn the challenges of today into the opportunities of tomorrow,” the HP manager noted.

He explained that HP’s progress requires the company to rethink every aspect of its business to find new ways to make life better for everyone, everywhere.

HP makes durable, premium products using recycled plastic as part of their efforts to transform businesses to drive a more efficient, circular and low-carbon economy.

HP trainer, Liz Angela Romero, noted that the company is now designing all of its products around security and collaboration to stay competitive.

MAJOR COMPONENT

“In the middle of all these things, security is one of the major components, basically because it’s something that concerns all of us. Some of us would think that it’s just an IT problem that somebody else has to fix,” Romero said.

She went on to say that oil and gas needs devices with very proactive performances to know where what is, at any given time, and to be able to generate data to ensure that the investment was a wise one.

“The workstations are computers that are part of a special line of products that could process hundreds of gigabytes of data in a short period of time and they have an impenetrable security system, which are perfect for the job. The computer also has a very modern, up-to-date system when it comes to graphic designing and they could also handle seismic data, which Guyana would be using very soon in the industry,” Romero said.

She said HP will continue to partner with Starr Computer as the company currently has a number of new products in the making and are placing heavy focus on introducing technology to Guyana.

STARR Computer President, Mike Mohan, said HP is one of six international vendors that visited the company to share their products and services to Guyana’s consumers.

Mohan noted that HP’s proactive leadership makes it trusted brand.

This year, he said HP was once again among the Corporate Knights’ Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the world ranking.

For the fifth consecutive year, HP was recognised as a pioneer, acting on climate change and building future economies that work for both people and the planet.