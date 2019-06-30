Dharmic Sabha tackles peer pressure, bullying in school

MORE than 260 students from private and public schools participated in a seminar on peer pressure, abuse and bullying hosted by the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha on Saturday.

The students were drawn from Georgetown, East Bank and East Coast Demerara, East and West Berbice and Upper-Corentyne.

Among the schools which had a presence at the very informative session held at the Dharmic Kendra, Prashad Nagar were Queen’s College, Bishops’ High School, St. Roses High School, Mae’s Secondary, Marian Academy, Tucville Secondary, Graham’s Hall Primary, Cummings Lodge Secondary, New Campbelville Secondary, School of the Nations, Rama Krishna Primary and Camille’s Academy.

The students were receptive to the insightful presentations delivered by Paediatrician, Dr. Rohan Jabour; Professor of Behavioral Sciences and Psychiatrist, Dr. Davendrand Sharma; Life Coach, Social Worker and counselor Dr. Jo Ann Rowland.

Dr. Vindhya Vasini Persaud of the Dharmic Sabha piloted the sessions and was very happy with the responses from the students and the schools.

She thanked the Ministry of Education, headteachers and teachers of the various schools and the Praants of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha for responding positively to the activity.

She also committed to having similar and more sessions around the country to tackle serious issues that confront youths.

The seminar hosted by the Dharmic Sabha was the first of series of awareness sessions in mental health and social issues targeting youth.