President meets Minister Broomes

President David Granger, on Wednesday afternoon, met Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Mrs. Simona Broomes, to refine her work programme for youth affairs.

The Head of State and Minister Broomes will continue to work together to address the challenges of youth unemployment and training, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency stated. The Ministry of the Presidency also refuted any suggestions that Minister Broomes is being curtailed from executing her work plan as outlined by the President.