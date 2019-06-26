Professional Regal Masters ready for ‘Big Apple’ title defence

DEFENDING New York Softball Cricket League Masters champions, Regal Masters, have completed their preparations in Guyana ahead of the 2019 New York Independence Cup and are confident of bringing back the ‘eagle’.

The Over-45 years old side had their final warm-up match last Sunday at Everest and after the match tour, captain Mohendra Arjune related to the media that his side have ticked all their boxes for a successful (defence) in the ‘Big Apple.’

“We had some rain (in Guyana) but overall we had some field work. We had a look at everybody but when we land in New York we will assemble again to fine-tune our tactics, Arjune reiterated.

Regal Masters took the ‘Eagle’ in 2018 when they beat New York Better Hope in the final at Roy Wilkins Park and the skipper said that his side has players with international experience that will be using their professionalism to set them apart from the competition.

“On the field we are ready, all we have to do now is to polish off the tour by being professional in everything we do on and off the field. Every team wants to beat us but we are ready,” the right-handed all-rounder said.

Other members of the championship winning side also expressed optimism of doing well including team owner Mahendra Hardyal, who said he is leaving no stones unturned as he looks for another major title.

“The guys are ready so when we get to New York we will hit the ground running and continue from where we left off last year and once again take the title.

However, we know it is cricket and anything can happen so we will take it one game at a time but still keep our eyes on the prize,” declared Hardyal.

The multi-dimensional Throy Kippins offered few words but had a strong message, “We are going to play hard cricket and to win. We (are) proud to be representing the Regal brand and Guyana. This title is ‘we own’.”

The Regal Masters also won the trophy that is in the shape of an Eagle in 2016 and were runners-up in 2015 and 2017 and will start as favourites when the tournament begins tomorrow.

The tournament comprises three categories; Open, Masters (Over-45) and Legends (Over-50). Fishermen Masters is the other Guyanese team in the 3-day tournament and are also in the Masters category.

A total of 24 teams, eight per category are expected to be in action from Guyana, New York, Florida, Canada and other parts of the USA at the Roy Wilkins Park, Canarsie and Baisley Pond Park over the three days from June 28 to 30.

Regal Masters got support from Industrial Supplies of Guyana (ISG), Star Party Rentals, Ink Plus, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Regal Sport and Crown Mining for the trip.

The full squad reads; Mahendra Hardyal, Mohendra Arjune, Eric Thomas, Throy Kippins, Eon Abel, Fazleem Mohamed, David Harper, Parsram Persaud, Ramesh Deonarine, Unnis Yusuf, Lloyd Ruplall, Mahendranauth Parsnauth, Rudolph Baker, Laurie Singh and Lynden Lyght. Clive Grimmond (coach), Divesh Ramjattan (manager) and John Ramsingh (Media liaison officer).