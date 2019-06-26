Improved performance from Team Transpacific

TEAM Transpacific and their Toyota Alteeza produced one of the most talked-about performances last weekend at the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s Drag Championship.

The much talked-about Alteeza, featuring a highly modified 2JZ engine wowed fans, especially its battle with Team Mohamed’s Nissan GTR Goliath.

Driven by Rameez Mohamed, the car exhibited brute force as it rocketed down the track oftentimes being pushed by its extra-large rear wheels. And that’s nothing short of what the owner, Krishna Ramsewack, is aiming for.

In an interview after the meet, the Team boss confirmed that he was impressed by the performance of the car but still believes there is more to be extracted.

“The idea when we started to build the car was that we wanted to have a very fast car on the strip. We built it when the strip was only 1 000ft and now that it has been extended, we know we’ve gotten faster.”

“It has been my project car for about 2 to 2 ½ years and it’s nice to be seeing the benefits of it. Sunday was just a taste of what is to come.”

The team principal added, the best moments were seeing how the crowd reacted to it and watching it bullet down the straightaway.

“The nice thing about the car as well is that it is all locally built. It’s tuned by a guy named Mervin out of Tech Point Tuning but the rest of the car has been modified right here.

“Moving forward, I know we will get the car faster and more stable before the next event. We have a goal and we are going to reach that.”

The car was built by Balram Auto Mechanics.