Government of Guyana roars with Golden Jaguars; GFF expresses profound gratitude

KANSAS, USA: The Government of Guyana (GoG) has made a timely monetary contribution towards the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Golden Jaguars’ inaugural sojourn at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup in the USA.

This commitment was made even as Guyana wrapped up their participation at the premier tournament with their final match last night against Trinidad and Tobago in Kansas City.

President Wayne Forde, who is in the USA and following the progress of the team, commented on the support given by the GoG and singled out the Hon. Dr. George Norton MP, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sport, for the role he played in making the investment possible:

“The GFF wishes to express deep appreciation to the Government of Guyana and the Minister of Sport for this timely show of tangible support, which certainly empowers the programme and our desire to show the football world what Guyana is capable of. I can assure you that your partnership has given the players and technical staff a major boost knowing that the government is fully behind them in their quest to represent the Golden Arrowhead with pride in this historic journey.

“GFF president Forde correspondingly said that the momentum built at the CONCACAF Gold Cup would be strengthened going forward reminding that Guyana will, in September, be contesting the CONCACAF Nations League ‘B’ competition, Group ‘G’, which also has Jamaica, Antigua & Barbuda and Aruba. Guyana’s first match would be away to Aruba on September 6.

“We look forward to the continued strengthening of this partnership with the Government and Ministry of Social Cohesion, as we work to build a product that will fly the Golden Arrowhead with pride in both the male and female segments of our beautiful sport.”