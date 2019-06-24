Voting is an inalienable right

THE right to vote was fought for with blood, sweat and tears. It is a right that ought not to be taken for granted or ignored.

It is a right that allows every eligible citizen the opportunity to vest privilege in a person and group he/she thinks can best represent and articulate his/her interest. It is a right that carries tremendous power, through which the voter can hire a representative, fire that representative and exercise the responsibility in ensuring that representative accounts for the management of citizens’ affairs and the nation’s resources. Voting, therefore, is a sacred duty and must be cherished.

To cherish the vote is to turn out and vote and, thereafter, remain vigilant in the political processes to ensure that promises made are kept, involvement in the management and decision-making on matters that impact the well-being of self and community is guaranteed and respected. To not vote is to deny oneself the opportunity to influence the course of direction impacting one’s life and community. It is against this background that we endorse the calls for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to move ahead with its planned house-to-house registration, which will guarantee eligible young voters a chance to cast their ballots at the impending elections as a step in the right direction.

We have heard the comments from both sides of the political divide on this matter, and the elections body by way of majority vote earlier this year had decided that its approved work plan for 2019, which includes house-to-house registration and for which some $3B has been allocated, will go on. There should be no reason why this very important process should not go on and be embraced by all, regardless of where you stand on the current political situation. House-to-house registration will also ensure that deceased persons and those who have migrated are removed from the voters’ list and, most importantly, it provides some level of comfort to political parties and electors that the list is ‘clean’ and is not compromised.

Guyana’s elder statesman Eusi Kwayana, in commenting on the current situation, warned that delay in the conduct of elections to facilitate the cleansing of the voters’ list would not be fatal, as he stressed that it could prevent the post- election troubles this country endured in 2001.

President David Granger, in also warning against rushing the process, told the media last week: “I don’t want a situation like we had in Nigeria, in which 2 o’clock in the morning the elections commission calls up the government and says elections can’t be held,” he said.

While the parliamentary opposition, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C), has been demanding early elections, it has refused to the attend the National Assembly and as such, was not involved in the process of approving the necessary finances for the holding of elections. Added to that, it’s appointed commissioners on the Elections Commission have developed a trend of boycotting and walking out of critical meetings. President Granger said Guyanese and other observers must take note of these actions.

“You have to pay attention to who has been damaging the functioning of GECOM by boycotting meetings, and who is not going to the National Assembly,” he urged.

“The National Assembly has not been prorogued; we have work to do to ensure that there are credible elections. I am committed to credible elections,” the Head of State said.

After a period of consultation with the Elections Commission, the government, with approval from the National Assembly, made approximately $3.4B available to GECOM in May to prepare for elections.

The sum supplements the $5.546B GECOM had already received for 2019. The Elections Commission is currently preparing for the conduct of house-to-house registration – a process which was necessitated with the expiration of the Official List of Voters on April 30, 2019.

President Granger said, at this stage, it is important for that process to be completed before General and Regional Elections are held. “We are committed to house-to-house registration. The old list is invalid, it is expired, and it is corrupted,” he said.

Maintaining that having fair, free and credible elections is of importance to his government, President Granger has long maintained that the current list of voters is outdated and corrupted. Reports indicate that there are approximately 200,000 incorrect entries on the now expired ‘Office List of Voters.

It is against this background we again remind that when a voter is denied the right to vote, it is tantamount to relinquishing an important act in determining who ought to be the leaders in the country.

More so, denial and/or refusal to discharge this sacred duty bears the consequences of having to live under conditions and in circumstances not befitting of your desire. A vote also places persons of choice in leadership positions to make and administer laws that can bring about economic opportunities, bring about equality, improve infrastructure, security and the environment, and manage your country free of corruption.

To vote is to have a voice and the right to demand thereafter that the voice be heard and elected leaders act in accordance with the laws of the community and the desires of the people. Voting is a sacred duty and all eligible voters must be given the chance to exercise it.