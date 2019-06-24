Team Mohamed’s, Trans Pacific thrill fans in second drag race meet

THERE wasn’t a fan seated asTeam Mohamed’ White GTR, rebranded Godzilla, dominated at the South Dakota Drag strip on Sunday.

The former world record-holding car, under the stewardship of Terrance Cox, rampaged its way down the quarter-mile for a new strip record of 8.099 seconds at the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s Drag race meet.

The roar of the 2700 h.p engine echoed around the Timehri circuit, true to its new name, Godzilla.

Rain on Saturday had threatened the weekend, but brilliant sunshine on Sunday morning meant that race fans were in for a treat; and a treat they got.

The most enterprising battle of the day, however, was between the then strip record holder, Team Mohamed’s Goliath and the Trans Pacific Toyota Alteeza.

Just before the heavens opened up and showered the track, ending the day prematurely, the two put a perfect end on the afternoon, with Rameez Mohamed driving the Alteeza and Cox driving Goliath.

Off the line, the Alteeza jumped the light and sped away but the sheer force of Goliath caught the Alteeza at three-quarters of the distance and never looked back.

The much improved Alteeza granted fans what they were looking for, one of the closest battles to have graced the strip.

Still, there was action all round as Marlon Wilson, out of Berbice, snagged the 16-second class. Ramesh Persaud took the 15-second class with Romeo Singh taking the 14-second class and Shan Seejattan snagging the 13-second class.

Seejattan also snagged the best reaction time of 0.00426.

Due to the rains, the club was unable to run the 12-second class with Krishna Jettoo winning the 11- second class and Peter Daby taking the 10 second time bracket.

The unlimited section was won by Cox.

The club was also unable to complete the bikes and newly installed raptor classes and will meet on Thursday to determine how the winners will be decided.

Rebranding

Meanwhile, a statement from Team Mohamed’s indicated that they have officially renamed the White GTR, Godzilla

“We firstly want to thank all our fans for the support we have seen over the last few days, especially Sunday and we have some great news. The White Nissan GTR that has just entered the Team Mohamed’s family, will now be known as the Team Mohamed’s Godzilla.

That car joins our other two GTRs– the Black Goliath and the Nismo– as part of our drag racing family as well as the race bikes and Jet Skis we have in our team.

The next event on the GMR&SC calendar is the second National Race of champions billed for July 21st.