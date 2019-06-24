PPP MISGUIDING THEIR SUPPORTERS AND GUYANESE AS ALWAYS .

Dear Editor,

IT is sad to see that many PPP supporters, especially the youths, are being misled by a set of persons who only think and believe in their selfish thinking, because they always put things to favour their beliefs and also always think that they are always correct and never wrong. Many times we would hear from the leader of the opposition and those who can speak if allowed to, that things are not so well in Guyana and everything this government does is wrong or no good.

We heard the cry that the economy is down and that the PPP was the only party that had the economy going. But little do they know that it is believed and said that it was a drugs-driven economy under the PPP. Since this government came to power I must admit that things or business has slowed up. Why? Because this government allowed and paved the way for a DEA office and since that office was established, many were caught with tens of millions of dollars worth in drugs. If there wasn’t a DEA office here, then those very tens of millions of dollars would have been pumped into many businesses to expand them and get the economy rolling high, as it used to be. So that’s just one of the many ways that the opposition supporters are being misguided about the economy. I would not touch on rice, sugar, etc.

The economy is so slow and bad that the leader of the opposition and many of his PPP comrades bought or upgraded their “rides” to Prado or high-quality SUVs. Bad economy. Most recently, I saw many of the opposition supporters, especially the youths once again being misguided in the NCM ruling and most recently the protest by APNU+AFC supporters against GECOM. Let me state that those thousands of APNU+AFC supporters protesting against GECOM is doing what I do believe as or under their democratic rights, and that is to demand that all persons eligible to vote must be given the opportunity, no matter which political party they are from.

Let me state also that the protest is for a clean list for clean elections, meaning free and fair. That can only be done when the list is cleansed of those who have died and those who have migrated. How can any political party want to go into elections with an expired voters list and expect free and fair elections? Expire is Expire, it’s no good and cannot be used.

How can any political party or any politician object for a young person who turned 18 years not to be on the list of electors to express their saying and to democratically elect a leader of their choice? Doing that will take away the young man or woman’s democratic rights and muzzled them from expressing or electing their choice or support for a political party that they have full confidence in. It is said that, this is the same opposition party the PPP that wants young people to have a say in Guyana’s development and governance. But yet again is fighting and demanding that their democratic rights be taken away. SHAMEFUL.

This is the same opposition party the PPP, that said they want young people to lead Guyana, but yet bar many young qualified persons from within their party from running or contesting for the party presidential candidate post. Instead, as we all know, the king behind the throne selected or put a man who is being implicated in allegedly forging his qualifications by presenting to the nation a number of fake degrees and has 19 fraud charges hanging over his head.

Those are serious allegations for a person who wants to lead this nation. But yet the supporters of the said party, especially the youths are misguided on this very matter once again. Back to the GECOM protest, the opposition is peddling that they never heard a government protesting against itself, or a government have its supporters protesting their own government. This is a totally misguided statement.

Why? In my recent article and post on fb I said that it is my belief that GECOM is a constitutional body that is independent and therefore the government or the President cannot mandate GECOM what to do. Therefore, the APNU+AFC supporters were protesting against an independent agency that does not fall within government control. So, yes, the protest was lawful and within its right to demand from GECOM house-to-house registration, so all eligible citizens can express their democratic right to choose their leader.

So for the opposition to say that government is protesting against itself is another misguided statement from its misguided members. But as we all know, the opposition’s only method of survival as the opposition is to mislead their supporters, especially the youths who I believe only listen and do not read to know the facts. So let’s be united as we all stand for and demand house-to-house registration, for free and fair elections and for all eligible voters to have their democratic right to choose their leader.

After all, what can we say when the opposition is also praising and supporting illegal to be legal in Guyana.

Abel Seetaram